Old Video of Alcohol Distribution Falsely Linked To Ongoing Farmers' Protests

Fact-Check | The video could be traced back to 2020 and is unrelated to the ongoing farmers' protests.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video that shows alcohol being distributed among people is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from the ongoing farmers' protests.
An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video to take a dig at the farmers by saying, "It is chai time at Shambhu border."
An archive of the post can be found here.
While several other users have uploaded the same video with a caption that said, "Morning tea distribution by so-called farmer leaders to poor farmers at Sambhu border. Haters will say this is liquor. #FarmersProtest (sic)."
An archive of the post can be found here.
Are these claims true?: Neither is this video recent nor is it related to the ongoing farmers' protest. It could be traced back to at least April 2020, which predates the passing of the three farm bills introduced by the central government.
How did we find that out?: We divided the video into several keyframes using the help of a Google Chrome extension named 'InVID' and performed a reverse image search on them.
A Yandex search directed us to the same video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel called 'R. Punjab'.
It was shared on 11 April 2020.
Other sources: Team WebQoof found older versions of the same videos on other platforms such as Facebook. The links to such posts can be found here, here, and here.
While we were not able to find other details about the video, such as the location and its context, it is clear that the video is old and unrelated to the ongoing protests.
It should be noted that the farm bills were passed in the parliament in September 2020, which sparked controversy and protests across several parts of the country.
A recurring claim?: We had previously debunked the same video, when it was linked to then protests that were happening against the three farm bills.
Misinformation around ongoing farmers' protests: Several old and unrelated visuals have gone viral on social media platforms with users falsely linking them to the ongoing protests.
Conclusion: This video of alcohol being distributed among people is old and not connected to the ongoing farmers' protests.
