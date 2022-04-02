BJYM Workers Wrote 'The Kashmir Files' on Kejriwal's House? No, Image is Morphed

The original photo showing plain, bright red paint was altered to include text.
A photograph showing the main gate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, with 'The Kashmir Files Is Not A Lie, It's Horrifying Truth' written on it, is being shared to claim that this is what the protesters wrote on the gate of the CM's house after the recent protests.
The photo started doing the rounds on social media after a group of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members, including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, stormed and vandalised the gate of the chief minister's residence on Wednesday, 30 March.
This was in protest against Kejriwal's remarks on Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files', where he called on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they would be respected and not be asked "to paste posters of films."
However, we found that the photograph is morphed. The visuals shared by the AAP leaders as well as news media organisations only show red paint on the gate without the title of the film.
CLAIM
The photo of the gate of the chief minister's residence was shared by multiple verified accounts linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, as well as 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using keywords, we looked for photographs of the incident and came across tweets shared by verified accounts, including national executive Raghav Chadha.
In these tweets, only bright red paint was seen on the gate, without anything written on it.
A video of BJYM protesters at Kejriwal's residence, shared by AAP's verified Twitter account, too, shows plain red paint on the gate as police personnel move them away from the gate.
The gate only shows plain red paint.
Clearly, a morphed photo showing the text ''The Kashmir Files Is Not A Lie, It's Horrifying Truth" on the gate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence is being shared on social media.
