BJYM Workers Wrote 'The Kashmir Files' on Kejriwal's House? No, Image is Morphed

A photograph showing the main gate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, with 'The Kashmir Files Is Not A Lie, It's Horrifying Truth' written on it, is being shared to claim that this is what the protesters wrote on the gate of the CM's house after the recent protests.

The photo started doing the rounds on social media after a group of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members, including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, stormed and vandalised the gate of the chief minister's residence on Wednesday, 30 March.

This was in protest against Kejriwal's remarks on Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files', where he called on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they would be respected and not be asked "to paste posters of films."

However, we found that the photograph is morphed. The visuals shared by the AAP leaders as well as news media organisations only show red paint on the gate without the title of the film.