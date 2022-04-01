Delhi HC Asks for Sealed Report on Vandalism Outside CM Kejriwal's Residence

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 1 April, asked for a report in a sealed cover regarding the violence that took place outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on 30 March.

The court said that the report must be submitted by the Delhi police within two weeks, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The bench Comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla remarked that it was evident that there were attempts to create fear, adding that the Delhi Police will be required to give its explanation regarding the incident.