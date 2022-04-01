Pawar Says 'The Kashmir Files' Shouldn't Have Been Released, Calls it Propaganda

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday, 31 March, that the recently-released film The Kashmir Files "should not have been cleared for screening".

This comes days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) promotion of the film, leading to vandalism outside his house by BJP workers.

"Such a film should not have been cleared for screening. But it is given tax concessions and those responsible for keeping the country united are encouraging people to watch the film that stokes anger among people," Pawar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.