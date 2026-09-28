AI-Generated Video of Giorgia Meloni Wearing Palestinian Flag Shared as Real

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wearing a Palestinian flag around her neck and walking in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The posts that shared the video have captions claiming that Meloni said, “I am a woman and also a mother. I cannot stand with someone who kills innocent children.”
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and found no reports or credible sources sharing it.
Following this, we then ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that five of its detectors flagged the viral clip as AI-generated.
We divided the video into screenshots and ran them through an AI detection tool, Sightengine, which indicated that they are very likely AI-generated.
We noticed the video shows the TikTok username of the account that originally posted the video.
We searched 'ss_zzza24' on TikTok and found the original video.
While going through the account, we noticed that they have posted several AI-generated videos of Meloni with the Palestinian flag.
Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of Giorgia Meloni wearing a Palestinian flag around her neck.
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