Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Video of Giorgia Meloni Wearing Palestinian Flag Shared as Real

AI-Generated Video of Giorgia Meloni Wearing Palestinian Flag Shared as Real

We found out that the video is AI-generated.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show Italian PM Giorgia Meloni wearing a Palestinian flag in front of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.</p></div>
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An AI-generated video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show Italian PM Giorgia Meloni wearing a Palestinian flag in front of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wearing a Palestinian flag around her neck and walking in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • The posts that shared the video have captions claiming that Meloni said, “I am a woman and also a mother. I cannot stand with someone who kills innocent children.”

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of Giorgia Meloni wearing a Palestinian flag around her neck.

Also ReadVideo of Traditional Javanese Dance Goes Viral Again With False Communal Claim

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and found no reports or credible sources sharing it.

  • Following this, we then ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that five of its detectors flagged the viral clip as AI-generated.

Here are the results of AI detection by DeepFake-O-Meter. 

(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/ Screenshot)

  • We divided the video into screenshots and ran them through an AI detection tool, Sightengine, which indicated that they are very likely AI-generated.

Here are the results of AI detection by Sightengine. 

(Source: Sightengine/ Screenshot)

  • We noticed the video shows the TikTok username of the account that originally posted the video.

The username visible in the video. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We searched 'ss_zzza24' on TikTok and found the original video.

  • While going through the account, we noticed that they have posted several AI-generated videos of Meloni with the Palestinian flag.

The account has posted several AI-generated videos of Meloni with the Palestinian flag.

(Source: TikTok/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of Giorgia Meloni wearing a Palestinian flag around her neck.

Also ReadUnrelated Video From Russia Falsely Shared as Riyadh Airport After Houthi Strike

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