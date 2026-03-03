'War With Iran Not Endless, It's a Gateway for Peace': Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the ongoing war involving the United States and Israel against Iran will not be an endless conflict. He emphasised that the military campaign is intended to be swift and decisive, describing it as a gateway to peace rather than a prolonged war. Netanyahu made these remarks during a televised interview on 3 March 2026, addressing concerns about the duration and objectives of the military operations in the Middle East.
According to Deccan Herald, Netanyahu stated, “This is not an endless war, this is the gateway to peace,” during an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity” programme. He affirmed his belief in a lasting path to peace in the Middle East when questioned directly about the prospects for stability in the region.
As reported by The Hindu, Netanyahu reiterated that the joint military action by the US and Israel is designed to achieve its objectives quickly. He emphasised that the campaign would not be drawn out indefinitely, highlighting the intention for rapid and decisive outcomes.
Further coverage revealed that Netanyahu’s remarks were made in the context of escalating hostilities following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. The Israeli Prime Minister underscored the urgency of the operation, citing intelligence about Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes and the need to act before such sites became inaccessible to military intervention.
"This is not an endless war, this is the gateway to peace," Netanyahu said, affirming his commitment to a lasting resolution in the region.
In addition, analysis showed that Israeli military operations have included strikes on Iranian intelligence and communications centres, with the stated aim of neutralising threats to Israel’s security. Netanyahu’s statements have been positioned as reassurance to both domestic and international audiences that the conflict will not devolve into a protracted war.
Netanyahu’s comments have come amid heightened regional tensions, with airspace closures and travel disruptions affecting several countries. The Prime Minister’s assertion that the war is a “gateway to peace” has been interpreted as an attempt to frame the military campaign as a necessary step toward long-term stability, rather than an open-ended engagement as details emerged.
International responses to Netanyahu’s statements have varied, with some officials and commentators expressing scepticism about the prospects for a swift resolution. However, the Israeli government has maintained that its actions are focused on eliminating immediate threats and restoring security in the region according to recent updates.
"Yes I do," Netanyahu said, when asked if he saw a lasting path to peace in the Middle East.
Public discourse has also reflected a range of opinions, with some political figures and members of the public questioning the long-term implications of the conflict. Nonetheless, Netanyahu’s position remains that the current military campaign is both limited in scope and essential for achieving a durable peace as reporting indicated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.