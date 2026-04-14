Italian PM Meloni Suspends Defence Pact With Israel Citing Regional Tensions

As highlighted by The Indian Express, Meloni emphasised the necessity of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict and restore stability in the region. She specifically mentioned the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil and fertiliser shipments, which has been disrupted by the ongoing hostilities. “It is necessary to continue working to advance peace negotiations, making every possible effort to stabilise the situation and reopen the Strait,” Meloni said, underlining the economic and strategic significance of the waterway.