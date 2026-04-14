Italian PM Meloni Suspends Defence Pact With Israel Citing Regional Tensions

Italy has suspended the automatic renewal of its defence cooperation agreement with Israel, citing the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and recent incidents involving Italian troops in Lebanon. The decision was announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on 14 April 2026, reflecting a shift in Italy’s stance as tensions escalate in the region.
According to The Hindu, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the government’s decision was influenced by the current situation in West Asia, particularly the conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran. Meloni’s administration, previously considered one of Israel’s closest allies in Europe, has recently criticised Israeli military actions in Lebanon, which have affected Italian peacekeepers serving under a United Nations mandate.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the suspended agreement, originally approved in 2006 and reviewed every five years, covered cooperation in defence industries, military training, research, and information technology. Tensions between Italy and Israel intensified after Italian officials accused Israeli forces of firing warning shots at a convoy of Italian UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described Israeli attacks on Lebanese civilians as “unacceptable,” and subsequently visited Beirut to express solidarity with Lebanon’s leadership.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Meloni emphasised the necessity of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict and restore stability in the region. She specifically mentioned the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil and fertiliser shipments, which has been disrupted by the ongoing hostilities. “It is necessary to continue working to advance peace negotiations, making every possible effort to stabilise the situation and reopen the Strait,” Meloni said, underlining the economic and strategic significance of the waterway.
“In light of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel,” Meloni was quoted as saying in Verona, according to Italian news agencies.
Coverage revealed that the regional crisis has led to broader diplomatic and economic repercussions, with Italy’s move reflecting growing unease in Europe over the widening conflict. The suspension comes amid heightened scrutiny of Israel’s military operations and increased calls for peace negotiations from European leaders.
Italy’s decision follows a series of diplomatic exchanges, including Israel summoning Italy’s ambassador after Rome condemned Israeli strikes in Lebanon. In addition, Meloni publicly supported Pope Leo after criticism from Donald Trump, defending the independence of religious institutions and reiterating Italy’s commitment to humanitarian principles as diplomatic tensions rose.
Analysis showed that the suspension of the defence pact marks a significant development in Italy-Israel relations, with potential implications for military cooperation and broader European engagement in the Middle East as regional dynamics shift.
“It would have been politically difficult to keep it going,” an Italian diplomatic source confirmed, reflecting the impact of recent events on bilateral ties.
Reporting indicated that Italy’s stance is part of a wider European response to the conflict, as governments reassess their positions on military cooperation and humanitarian engagement in light of ongoing violence and instability in the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.