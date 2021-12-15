Actors, Media Fall for Fake Twitter Accounts of Harnaaz Sandhu

As India woke up to the news of 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu being crowned the 70th Miss Universe 2021 at Eilat, Israel, on 13 December, congratulatory messages began pouring in on social media.

Politicians, actors, and others applauded Sandhu for bringing the crown home for the first time since 2000. But what was lost in the revelry was the fact that it was a fake account on Twitter that had received all these messages. The said account had over 85,000 followers before it was suspended by the platform. However, it is active once again with a different username, '@HarnaazSandhu05'.