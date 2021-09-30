ADVERTISEMENT

News Reports on Rakesh Tikait's 'Media is Next Target' Remark Lack Context

Rakesh Tikait was referring to the government when he said that "media is the next target."

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait is being shared to falsely claim that he threatened the media during his interaction with reporters in&nbsp;Raipur, Chhattisgarh.</p></div>
i

A video of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was aired by several news organisations and shared by journalists to claim that he "threatened" the media during his interaction with reporters on Tuesday, 28 September, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

However, we found that Tikait's statement is being taken out of context and he was referring to the government when he said that "media is the next target".

Claim

Several news organisations like Financial Express, Amar Ujala, OpIndia Hindi, Zee News, IBC24, OneIndia carried reports to claim that Rakesh Tikait gave an "open threat to media." (Note: Swipe right to see the images.)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>You can view the archived version <a href="https://perma.cc/BZF7-2RJ4">here</a>.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>You can view the archived version <a href="https://perma.cc/C52S-H7TB">here</a>.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>You can view the archived version <a href="https://perma.cc/SUQ2-5ZK4">here</a>.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>You can view the archived version <a href="https://perma.cc/N9VF-FZRW">here</a>.</p></div>

Journalists such as Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, who has previously been called out for peddling misinformation and Times Now's Padmaja Joshi, shared visuals claiming that Tikait threatened the media.

In the video, Tikait can be heard saying, "Next target is media house. If you want to be saved, then support us or else you will also suffer."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>You can view the archived version <a href="https://perma.cc/MWZ6-F4UX">here</a>.</p></div>

You can view the archived version here.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Screenshot)

The video saw its presence on Facebook as well and the archived version of the posts can be viewed here and here.

What We Found Out

We came across a longer version of Rakesh Tikait's interaction with the reporters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on 28 September, that was shared by news agency ANI.

Tikait can be heard saying, "Government is government... Main is the one in Delhi who made the law and sold half of the country. Pay attention to them as well. Sold off mandis in Madhya Pradesh... sold 182 mandis. Chhattisgarh will also not remain hidden. Everybody should lend support. Next target is media house. If you want to be saved, then support us or else you will also suffer."

Further, the official Twitter handle of Bhartiya Kisan Union shared the clip of Tikait's interaction with the media and wrote that an "edited video" is being shared to make the misleading claim.

After listening to the entire interaction, it is evident that the BKU leader's remark was in reference to the government and not his 'threat to the media'.

Later, ANI replied to its tweet carrying the video and put out a transcription of the remarks made by the BKU leader on raising issues of the farmers from Chhattisgarh.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

