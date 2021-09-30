News Reports on Rakesh Tikait's 'Media is Next Target' Remark Lack Context

A video of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was aired by several news organisations and shared by journalists to claim that he "threatened" the media during his interaction with reporters on Tuesday, 28 September, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

However, we found that Tikait's statement is being taken out of context and he was referring to the government when he said that "media is the next target".