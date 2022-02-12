Amid Hijab Row in Karnataka, Impostor Account of Muskan Khan Crops Up

With the video of Muskan Khan, the girl who had confronted a mob of saffron-clad boys chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in Karnataka's Mandya, going viral, a Twitter profile in her name has surfaced.

At the time of writing the story, the account had amassed over 5,000 followers. The tweets posted by this account included one thanking 'Sikhs of Khalistan' for supporting her, another thanking the 'Taliban spokesperson' and one apologising to Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

However, we found that the account is an imposter. The earlier account was in the name of one 'Aman Tweets' and the username was '@amantweets60'. The location of the account was mentioned as 'Pakistan' and the bio mentioned that it was an account of a 'social media activist Aman Ullah.'