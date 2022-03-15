IANS Falls for Fake WhatsApp Post, Claims AIMIM Helped BJP Win 165 Seats in UP

A social media post which claims that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win in 165 seats in the recently-concluded 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a margin of less than 2,000 votes is going viral.

The claim states that Asaduddin Owaisi's party cut into Samajwadi Party's (SP) votes in these seats to help the BJP.