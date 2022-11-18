Aaj Tak Falls For Joke, Shares Video About Musk ‘Rehiring’ Two ‘Ex-Employees’

Hindi News channel Aaj Tak fell for a sarcastic tweet from Twitter's new boss Elon Musk and claimed that he had rehired two employees that were laid off after he took over the company.

What does the video say?: Aaj Tak shared a 37-second video claiming that Musk realised he had made a mistake laying Twitter employees off en masse.

It added that Elon said, "it was the biggest mistake," and pleaded for employees to come back, sharing a photo with two rehired employees and airing a screenshot of the tweet.