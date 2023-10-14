No, Mumbai’s 2012 Azad Maidan Riots Did Not Break Out Over Support for Gaza

A set of photos, showing arson and rioting, is being shared on social media, with a few paragraphs of text talking about the 2012 Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

What is the claim?: The text mentions how on 11 August 2012, when the Indian National Congress (INC) had its government in the Centre as well as the state of Maharashtra, "Raza Academy had gathered over five lakh Muslims to show support for the Gaza strip."