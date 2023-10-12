No, Pakistani Flags Were Not Displayed at Prophet's Day Rally in Kerala

Fact-Check: An Islamic flag was misidentified as a Pakistani flag being displayed at a rally in Kerala on Prophet's day.
A video showing Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi rally from Kerala is going viral on social media to claim that Pakistani flags were waved at the rally.
What's the truth?: The video does not show Pakistani flags.
The flag represents an Islamic organization in Kerala, Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (All Kerala Ulama Organization).
The rally was organized on Prophet's day or Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi on 28 September.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed 'Balla Beach' text on the video and also a board with the same name.
We also found this beach on Google maps at Kanhangad, Kerala.
The location is Balla Beach, Kerala.
We then performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across a similar version of the video on YouTube.
This video was uploaded on 28 September and it showed the same rally at a different location in Kerala.
The title stated that it showed a rally conducted in Kanhangad on Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi.
At the start of the video, we also found a few people with a poster that mentioned it was Prophet Day's rally at Balla Kadappuram, Kanhangad.
Prophet Day's rally at Balla Kadappuram, Kanhangad.
We spotted a shop named 'Western Paints and Hardwares' and found this at North Kottachery, Kanhangad in Kerala on Google maps.
More about the flag: On performing relevant keyword search, we found out that this rally was organised by Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama and their youth organisation called Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS).
Samastha has different zone and their Facebook accounts namely SYS and SSF Malayorameghala and Muttumthala Muslim Jamath had also uploaded videos of their respective and similar rallies from 28 September.
However, we couldn't find an active and official account of Balla Kadappuram Muslim Jamath which was mentioned on the poster.
We then compared three flags: of Samastha, flag from the viral video and Pakistani flag.
We found Samastha's flags on their website, their Facebook pages and photostock website of Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation.
An Islamic flag was misidentified as a Pakistani flag.
Conclusion: An Islamic flag was misidentified as a Pakistani flag being displayed at a rally in Kerala on Prophet's day.
