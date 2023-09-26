Once Bullied for Stammering, Amlan Borgohain is the Fastest Indian Today

''Everyone is nervous on the starting line and that gives me confidence. Why should I get nervous form him? He is getting nervous from me because I am the fastest guy''.

Amlan Borgohain from Assam's Jorhat was only 18 years old when he got into athletics. At 25, he is the fastest Indian man with record of clocking 10.25 seconds in 100mts and 20.25 seconds in 200mts.

Within four months, Amlan broke the national records of Mohd. Anas Yahya (6 April'22, 200m) and Amiya K Mallick (29 Aug'22, 100m).