In Photos: Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses Enjoy Their Last Ride In the City

Mumbai's last non-air-conditioned double-decker bus enjoyed its last ride in the city on Friday, 15 September. A Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking recently official announced that the iconic buses will permanently go off the roads as a fleet of 900 modernised, air-conditioned double-decker buses will be introduced in Mumbai by the end of July 2024.

