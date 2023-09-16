ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses Enjoy Their Last Ride In the City

The last double-deck trams, which were introduced in September 1920, bid their final adieu to Mumbai on Friday.

Aditi Suryavanshi
Mumbai's last non-air-conditioned double-decker bus enjoyed its last ride in the city on Friday, 15 September. A Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking recently official announced that the iconic buses will permanently go off the roads as a fleet of 900 modernised, air-conditioned double-decker buses will be introduced in Mumbai by the end of July 2024.

(With inputs from author SN Pendse's book 'The BEST Story', bestundertaking.com, and Architectural Digest)

Topics:  Mumbai   BEST bus 

