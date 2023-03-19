Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In the Deccan Herald, Srinath Sridharan talks about the tens of thousands of lay-offs by tech giants like Meta this week at a time when they have also announced billions of dollars of investments into newer technologies, especially AI.

He asks, "It is obvious to wonder if these tech giants, despite their vast resources of finances and talented people, do not understand the basics of talent-hiring or business management? Or is it a hire-use-throw-fire model?"