British Government Strongly Defends BBC in Parliament After India’s I-T ‘Survey’

The United Kingdom government strongly defended the BBC and its editorial freedom in the Parliament’s House of Commons just a few days after Indian Income-Tax sleuths conduced a three-day-long ‘survey’ at the UK-based media corporation's Mumbai and Delhi offices.
Moreover, Rutley pointed to a deep and broad relationship with India, which translated to the UK being able to discuss several issues with New Delhi in a "constructive manner".
“We stand up for the BBC. We fund the BBC. We think the BBC World Service is vital. We want the BBC to have that editorial freedom,” said Rutley.
“It criticises us (Conservatives), it criticises the Labour party, and it has that freedom that we believe is so important. That freedom is key, and we want to be able to communicate its importance to our friends across the world, including the government in India,” he added.
Rutley also highlighted that the BBC is editorially and operationally independent and said that the public broadcaster hold a significant role in the UK and around the world.
"It will continue to do so, because it is important to ensure that our voice and an independent voice, through the BBC is heard throughout the world, he said.
“As part of those conversations, this issue has been raised and we continue to monitor the situation.”
Northern Ireland MP Jim Shannon raised the urgent question and branded the I-T department’s move as a deliberate act of intimidation after the broadcaster released a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The raids happened seven days ago. Since then I say this respectfully there has been silence from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. No government statements have been issued, and it has taken an urgent question to encourage the government to condemn this blatant attack on press freedoms” Shannon, a member of Parliament for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said.
Rutley quickly responded, “These issues have absolutely been raised as part of those conversations.”
Meanwhile, other opposition MPs pointed out that it is not the first time that Indian authorities have undrtaken "investigations into media organisations that are critical of the current government."
Moreover, Rutley added that the deep relationship between India and the UK is guided by a "comprehensive strategic partnership and the 2030 road map for India-UK future relations," which ", allows us (UK) to discuss a wide range of issues in a constructive manner with the government of India."
Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman, a vocal supporter of the Indian government, asked the minister to confirm if the I-T authorities in India have been investigating the BBC for seven years.
However, the minister declined to comment on an ongoing investigation.
