Photos: Newlyweds Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad Host Wedding Reception in Delhi

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad at their wedding reception.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Newlyweds Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted a grand wedding reception in Delhi on 16 March. The couple tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 earlier this year.
Several photos from the wedding reception surfaced on the internet. As per reports, several politicians and celebrities, including Jaya Bachchan, Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Sule, Shashi Tharoor, and Arvind Kejriwal, among others, were on the guest list.
Here are some photos:
Swara looked stunning in a pink lehenga, while Fahad complimented her look in a golden sherwani.
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad were all smiles at their wedding reception.
Swara and Fahad posed with Supriya Sule at their wedding reception.
Swara and Fahad pose for a picture with a journalist.
