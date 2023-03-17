'I Feel Grateful': Naatu Naatu Singer Kaala Bhairava On Performing At Oscars

I Feel Grateful': 'Naatu Naatu' Singer Kaala Bhairava On Oscar Performance
(Photo Courtesy: twitter)
SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to take the world by storm and has now won an Oscar for Best Original Song category. The Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' was also performed at the 95th Academy Awards. Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj took to the Oscars stage to sing while they were accompanied by background dancers who recreated the invigorating performance.
Kaala took to Twitter to thank everyone who made the performance possible. He captioned the post, "Something I wanted to share with you all."
He also wen on to add, "I feel extremely grateful for having had the invaluable opportunity of representing team RRR and performing at the Oscars for the best original song category. On that note, I want to share with you that it's only because of a few people who, directly or indirectly, but 'completely' are the reason for me getting this priceless opportunity, which I personally feel is far beyond how much I actually deserve!"
He also went on to thank SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, choreographer Prem Rakshith, brother SS Karthikeya, writing, "It's because of their hard work and workmanship that the song has reached all parts of the world and is making people dance globally and that's how I got this chance."
'Naatu Naatu' scripted history by becoming the first song from an Indian production to win the coveted award.
