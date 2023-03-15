In Photos: With Arrangements for G20, Delhi Sees a Rather Colourful Spring

While the streets of Delhi are covered in swathes of fallen bougainvillea and semal flowers, roundabouts in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area too, have announced the arrival of Spring.

The city is seeing more colour than usual this year. It is no coincidence that the G20 summit is around the corner. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on 9th and 10th September 2023 in the city.

From petunia to marigold in a range of colours, flowers are neatly arranged in pots and baskets on pillars at Connaught Place, Mandi House, and Lodhi Garden. This is a common sight across NDMC roundabouts and parks.

An NDMC official told The Quint, "We held a Tulip festival in February and a Flower Festival last week. The beautification takes place every year but special efforts have been made due to the G20 summit. It is also a way to attract visitors since most of the population under NDMC area is floating population."