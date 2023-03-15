In Photos: With Arrangements for G20, Delhi Sees a Rather Colourful Spring

From petunia to marigold, in multiple colours, flowers are neatly arranged in pots and baskets. This is a common sight in many circles and parks in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.
(Ashna Butani/The Quint)
While the streets of Delhi are covered in swathes of fallen bougainvillea and semal flowers, roundabouts in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area too, have announced the arrival of Spring.
The city is seeing more colour than usual this year. It is no coincidence that the G20 summit is around the corner. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on 9th and 10th September 2023 in the city.
From petunia to marigold in a range of colours, flowers are neatly arranged in pots and baskets on pillars at Connaught Place, Mandi House, and Lodhi Garden. This is a common sight across NDMC roundabouts and parks.
An NDMC official told The Quint, "We held a Tulip festival in February and a Flower Festival last week. The beautification takes place every year but special efforts have been made due to the G20 summit. It is also a way to attract visitors since most of the population under NDMC area is floating population."
Connught Place's Central Park on Tuesday, days after the G20 Flower Festival.
The NDMC official said, "The preparations started in January this year. This year, we undertook a few experiments -- where there was no space for plants, we put baskets and set them up on pillars."
Similar arrangements can be seen around monuments at Lodhi Garden, near Gyarah Murti, Talkotra Gardens and at SP Marg.
A child plays hide and seek with her mother at Connaught Place's Central Park on Tuesday.
The roundabout at Mandi House. At least 52 roundabouts under the NDMC area have been beautified similarly.
A candy seller at Connaught Place's Central Park on Tuesday.
A child strikes a pose for her mother at Connaught Place's Central Park.
Flowers such as dahlia, bouganvillea, foliage plants, and succulents. The NDMC official said that the flowers were potted in hanging baskets to make the best use of space.
Meanwhile, one can find a semal tree (silk cotton tree) in every nook and corner of the city. Dr Faiyaz A. Khudsar, scientist in-charge of Yamuna Biodiversity Park, said, "Trees like the silk cotton tree, popularly known as semal, can be seen around this time of the year. They are very important as wild plants and trees become home to several species of birds."
Red Palash flower at Yamuna Biodiversity Park. Most of the plants that we see around are ornamental plants that require cultivation, said Dr Khudsar. Some of the other flowering trees include gulmohar and palash.
Dr Faiyaz said, "Interestingly, we have seen many yellow palash flowers at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park this year, which are not very common."
New leaves of the kusum tree at the Biodiversity Park. The bright red leaves of the tree can be spotted across the city too.
