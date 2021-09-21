Dilip Ghosh: Why The 'Daamaal Chhele' Lost His Prized Post Of BJP Bengal Prez

The rift between Ghosh and Supriyo was often out in the open for the world to see. The two have taken public (and social media) jibes at each other multiple times since this altercation. The last of which, was a nasty exchange which saw Supriyo making multiple posts on Facebook.

Over the years, since Ghosh took over a BJP Bengal President in 2015, multiple state leaders in the party have had public spats with him. Sources say many others have also had differences but expressed them internally.

Many of these spats have often been with TMC leaders who joined the BJP after 2014 - starting with Mukul Roy and Saumitra Khan - and then a slew new inductees from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's camp, right before the 2021 state elections.

The Quint has reported in the past that Ghosh, a staunch RSS disciple who made a lateral entry into the BJP, did not like these "opportunists" who did not fall in place with the party's ideology and style of functioning.

Over the years, as some senior party leaders continued to be at loggerheads with Ghosh, others (often those less senior to him, or less popular) stood strongly by him. A pro-Dilip and anti-Dilip faction soon emerged in the state BJP.

However, what Ghosh had working for him is what many top BJP leaders in Bengal still don't have - loyal and faithful public support. While Ghosh's, abrasive, and often bigoted, misogynistic and unscientific comments came under harsh criticism from certain political quarters, his devil-may-care attitude after the controversy broke was what appealed to many, especially outside of Kolkata.