BJP's Bengal Headache: Babul, Saumitra Attack Dilip Ghosh Ahead Of Party Rejig

In 2020, Ghosh said that those damaging public property in Bengal must be “shot like dogs like they are in BJP-ruled states”. Supriyo called Ghosh’s comments irresponsible and distanced the BJP from the same.

“I’m the President of Bengal BJP. Not him", Ghosh had said to The Quint at the time.

After being removed as minister after the recent cabinet reshuffle, Supriyo acknowledged his exit on Facebook and said that he’d been “asked to resign”. Responding to the post, Ghosh said that many had been removed as ministers, but “only he (Supriyo) made such a statement”. Supriyo then clarified that "asked to resign was the wrong way to put it". In what looks like the final comment on this issue, Supriyo again wrote on Facebook that he is choosing to “understand, yet not understand” Ghosh’s statement.

Since the spat, reports have also been doing the rounds stating that Supriyo might quit politics for good and that the TMC was closely watching the situation. Babul apparently following the TMC's Twitter page before Ghosh's meeting with Nadda gave rise to more speculation. He also allegedly starting following TMC leader Mukul Roy at the same time. Roy, one of TMC's founding members, defected to the BJP in 2017, only to come back to his former party a few weeks ago.

“He was frustrated with Ghosh’s reaction after the reshuffle. He expressed to Delhi that such comments, at frequent intervals, and especially after the party had suffered a massive loss, were unwarranted”, said a source close to Supriyo.