Lost In Translation: The Empty Stands At BJP’s Bengal Rath Yatra

Both of them did not understand Hindi, but unlike Archana, as "responsible" party workers, they knew who Nadda was.

Both also belonged to Birbhum and had travelled from a panchayat two hours away.

"We are with the BJP since 2015. In the 2018 panchayat elections, we fielded two candidates from our panchayat. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) men beat us up so much that they finally had to withdraw their nomination", said Bijoli.

"Moreover, they were all Muslim men", added Unnati.

A little away, 23-year-old Radha Maal, stood with her fourteen-month-old, Ronny.

"I'm not understanding a word. I don't understand Hindi at all", she says. "I only know the chants like 'Jai Shri Ram'".