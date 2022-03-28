Birbhum Violence: Death Toll Rises to Nine as Woman Succumbs To Burn Injuries

The charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Rampurhat in Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze, the police said.
The death toll in the Birbhum violence rose to nine on Monday, 28 March, after a woman who was wounded in the massacre succumbed to her injuries.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Najma Bibi, who was admitted to a government hospital following the incident, passed away at around 1.30 pm on Monday.
The charred bodies of at least eight people were recovered on Tuesday, 22 March, from a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze. Bibi had reportedly sustained 65 percent burns due to the fire.
The houses were set on fire amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) named Bhadu Sheikh.
Meanwhile, ANI reported that the West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, along with other BJP leaders, held a protest in Kolkata against the violence.
The incident also triggered a storm on Monday, after the state MLAs exchanged blows in the West Bengal Assembly as the Opposition demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give a statement on the violence in Rampurhat, Birbhum.
TMC MLA Asit Majumdar’s nose was broken amid the fist fight that broke out, after which he was rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.
The CBI took over the investigation of the case from the state government, after the Calcutta High Court handed it to the agency. The court was not satisfied with the state-appointed SIT's probe report. As many as 20 people have been arrested in the case so far.
