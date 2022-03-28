Birbhum Violence: Death Toll Rises to Nine as Woman Succumbs To Burn Injuries

The death toll in the Birbhum violence rose to nine on Monday, 28 March, after a woman who was wounded in the massacre succumbed to her injuries.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Najma Bibi, who was admitted to a government hospital following the incident, passed away at around 1.30 pm on Monday.

The charred bodies of at least eight people were recovered on Tuesday, 22 March, from a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze. Bibi had reportedly sustained 65 percent burns due to the fire.

The houses were set on fire amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) named Bhadu Sheikh.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that the West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, along with other BJP leaders, held a protest in Kolkata against the violence.