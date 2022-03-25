Who is Anarul Hossain, the Local TMC Leader Arrested for Birbhum Carnage?

The local leader, who is only 22 years of age, hails from the Sandhipur locality near Rampurhat, where he worked as a mason before entering local politics.

As per local reports, the 22-year-old was a supporter of the Congress, and gradually leaned towards the Banerjee-led party after its formation.

Garnering a reputation of a skilled organiser, Hossain reportedly assumed the position of an associate to Rampurhat MLA and former Minister of State Ashish Bandyopadhyay.

Earlier this week, houses of Sona Sheikh, Mihilal Sheikh, Fatik Sheikh, and Banirul Sheikhn – supposedly the distant relatives of late TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh – were set ablaze in what the police suspect is in retaliation to the Sheikh's alleged murder on 21 March.