Ruckus, Fist Fights in Bengal Assembly After BJP Demands Discussion on Birbhum

(Photo: Video screengrab)
West Bengal MLAs on Monday, 28 March, exchanged blows in the state Assembly as the Opposition demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee give a statement on the recent violence in Rampurhat, Birbhum.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Asit Majumdar’s nose was broken amid the fist fight that broke out, after which he was rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.
He alleged, "Suvendu Adhikari hit me. My glasses were broken when I went to stop the BJP legislators with folded hands as they were engaged in a scuffle with the security personnel inside the Assembly."
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Chief Whip Manoj Tigga’s clothes were torn in the scuffle.
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has suspended Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari, Tigga, and BJP MLAs Shankar Ghosh, Deepak Barma, and Narahari Mahato from the Assembly till further notice over the scuffle.
Speaking to the media, Adhikari claimed that the Opposition had demanded a discussion over law and order on the last day, which the government had declined.
"They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs," Adhikari claimed, adding that it was the same situation that had been created in Rampurhat, according to news agency ANI.
He also refuted allegations of fighting and said, "There were at least 400 witnesses including legislators, security personnel and media. I stopped the fight. I never engaged in such fights," The Hindustan Times reported.
(With inputs from ANI.)
