Birbhum Massacre: CBI Names 21 People in FIR, Retaliation Suspected
The CBI stated that prima facie, the violence appeared to be in response to the murder of Bhadu Sheikh.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named 21 suspects in its FIR filed over the Birbhum massacre in which at least eight people were charred to death on 21 March, 2022, reported India Today.
The central agency, which took over investigations into the case from the the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the West Bengal government, said that preliminary evidence suggests the violence was a possible act of revenge.
According to the report, the CBI stated that prima facie, the violence appeared to be in response to the murder of Bhadu Sheikh – a TMC Panchayat leader on whom crude bombs were dropped by unknown assailants.
The CBI FIR also states that a "mob of 70-80" people had ransacked the houses of victims at Bogtui village in Birbhum district of West Bengal, following which they also set the structures on fire with the intention to "kill the persons inside."
Meanwhile, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) CFSL officers arrived at the village on Saturday, 26 March, in order to conduct investigations around the house where eight people were burnt alive.
When Calcutta HC Slammed Bengal SIT
On Friday, 25 March, the Calcutta High Court had said that it was ordering the CBI to take over the case.
Following the court's directive, a forensic team of the CBI arrived at the violence-torn village to begin their investigation into the matter.
A bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj passed the order, saying, "We direct the state government to forthwith hand over the investigation to the CBI. We also direct state authorities to extend full cooperation to the CBI in carrying out the investigation," Bar and Bench reported.
The court also stated that once the CBI takes over the case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the West Bengal government will not be permitted to conduct an investigation.
The bench also slammed the state government's SIT, saying that it had not made any major contributions to the case.
