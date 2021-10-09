'Women, Sewage Staff Do This Everyday': Priyanka Responds to Yogi Jibe

The Congress leader also criticised the investigation by the police of the incident, where the convoy of Union Minister of State Ajay Misra Teni – allegedly with his son in one of the cars – ran over several farmers on 3 October, while they were protesting against the three farm laws introduced by the union government in 2020, killing four of them.

A journalist covering the protest was also killed in the incident, following which the the driver of the car and two BJP workers were killed in the violence that ensued. The Minister's son, Ashish Misra, was named in the FIR registered on 3 October, but was not even summoned for questioning till Thursday, 7 October.

This is in stark contrast to normal practice of police forces in cases involving deaths, where the main accused is arrested, as was pointed out by the Supreme Court in a hearing on Friday.