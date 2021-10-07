Lakhimpur: 'No Justification' for UP Police's Delay in Summoning Ashish Misra

None of those situations appear to apply to the Lakhimpur Kheri case and Misra.

Misra was giving statements to the media the day after the incident, so it was not as though he was not available then. Despite his claims that he was not there at the scene, there is no incontrovertible proof currently available which shows that he was present elsewhere at the time of the incident when his car (the ownership of which he has not denied) ran over several peacefully protesting farmers.

And there is firm eyewitness testimony that he was in fact present at the scene, as recorded in the FIR itself, so there is no question of there not being material against him. Indeed, as Rebecca John points out: