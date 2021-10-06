'What Permission? Not Being Allowed to Exit Lucknow Airport': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led five-member delegation is en route to Lucknow.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who en route to Lakhimpur Kheri, arrived at Lucknow airport on Wednesday, 6 October, asked: "What kind of permission I have been granted by UP Government? These people are not letting me go out of the airport."
The UP government had earlier in the day granted permission to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three others to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, after having originally denied them the same.
From Lucknow, Gandhi, accompanied by Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, intends to travel to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims of the 3 October incident.
Meanwhile, MoS Ajay Mishra - whose son Ashish Mishra has been accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri - was spotted by ANI visiting the ministry of Home Affairs. As per NDTV, he also met with Home Minister Amit Shah.
Aam Aadmi Party workers, on Wednesday, protested outside Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh over Lakhimpur Kheri violence
UP government has also permitted all those who want to visit Lakhimpur to do so in groups of five
Punjab CM Channi, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Announce Compensation for Slain Farmers
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have separately announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the kin of the farmers and the journalist who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur unrest.
The ex gratia compensation will be paid by the Punjab and Chhattisgarh state governments.
The chief ministers made the announcement from Lucknow airport, where they have reached along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ahead of their scheduled visit to Lakhimpur.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has reached the Lucknow airport, says, "What kind of permission I have been granted by UP Govt? These people are not letting me go out of the airport."
"We want to go in our car (to Lakhimpur Kheri) but they (police) want to take us in their vehicle. I asked them to let me go in my personal vehicle. They're planning something. I'm sitting here," Gandhi was quoted as saying.
Gandhi further asked police officials present at the airport, "under which rule are you deciding how I'll go? Just tell me the rule."
Rahul Gandhi is leading a delegation of the Congress party to meet the kin of the farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest on Sunday.
UP Govt Has Now Permitted People to Visit Lakhimpur in Groups of 5: ADG Prashant Kumar
ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar has according to ANI said:
"The state govt has now permitted people in groups of five to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. Anyone who wants to go there can go now. The state govt had imposed restrictions to maintain law and order, not to restrict any movement."
Further, Kumar said that the police will conduct a detailed investigation in the case, and no accused will be spared.
