'What Permission? Not Being Allowed to Exit Lucknow Airport': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who en route to Lakhimpur Kheri, arrived at Lucknow airport on Wednesday, 6 October, asked: "What kind of permission I have been granted by UP Government? These people are not letting me go out of the airport."

The UP government had earlier in the day granted permission to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three others to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, after having originally denied them the same.

From Lucknow, Gandhi, accompanied by Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, intends to travel to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims of the 3 October incident.

Meanwhile, MoS Ajay Mishra - whose son Ashish Mishra has been accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri - was spotted by ANI visiting the ministry of Home Affairs. As per NDTV, he also met with Home Minister Amit Shah.