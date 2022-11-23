'Even Crorepatis Can't': Tihar Jail's Ex-Legal Advisor on Satyendar Jain Massage

"Massagegate" continues to hit the headlines even a day after Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain filed an official complaint in court about the lack of adequate food in Tihar Jail, where he has been lodged over a money laundering case.

Things had started to heat up over the weekend when in separate press conferences, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) lashed out at each other over a viral CCTV (closed-circuit television) video showing the former minister of the Delhi government receiving a full body massage from someone who it was later revealed to be a man accused of raping his own daughter.

The accused has been charged with Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and is awaiting trial.