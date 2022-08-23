Delhi Court Grants Bail to Satyendar Jain’s Wife in Money Laundering Case

Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with this case on 30 May, has also moved a fresh bail plea in the matter.
(Photo: Facebook/Satyendar Jain)
A Delhi court has granted regular bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain, in a money laundering case on Tuesday, 23 August. She was granted interim bail in the case earlier this month.
Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with this case on 30 May, has also moved a fresh bail plea in the matter. His judicial custody has been extended to 27 August.
The money laundering case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Jain is a minister without a portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government. Jain has held health, power and few other charges. The Enforcement Directorate conducted at least two rounds of raids against his family and associates after his arrest.
The agency claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after the first round of raids conducted on June 6 against Jain's family and others. It also seized various "incriminating" documents and digital records during these raids.
"During the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route," the agency alleged.
"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," the ED said.
(With inputs from ANI)
