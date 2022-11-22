'Maalish' or Malice? AAP & BJP Clash Over Satyendar Jain Massage Video

In separate press conferences held on 19 November, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) lashed out at each other over a viral video showing imprisoned Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain, currently in jail over an alleged money laundering case, receiving a full body massage.

While the BJP's Gaurav Bhatia accused the AAP of promoting 'VVIP culture', the latter's Manish Sisodia asserted that every prisoner has a right to medical treatment if need be.

Here is a summary of what was said by both parties.