'Maalish' or Malice? AAP & BJP Clash Over Satyendar Jain Massage Video

(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
In separate press conferences held on 19 November, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) lashed out at each other over a viral video showing imprisoned Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain, currently in jail over an alleged money laundering case, receiving a full body massage.
While the BJP's Gaurav Bhatia accused the AAP of promoting 'VVIP culture', the latter's Manish Sisodia asserted that every prisoner has a right to medical treatment if need be.
Here is a summary of what was said by both parties.
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the incident involving Jain was extremely worrying, and also a "threat to democracy."
"Aam Aadmi Party has become a spa-massage party."
He also lashed out at the BJP for leaking the CCTV video and making a joke out of it.
"Have you no shame," he asked.
While Bhatia questioned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's silence on the issue and accused the AAP of promoting 'VVIP culture', his colleague, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged that Jain is
Getting fresh food from his home
Getting to talk to other prisoners
Getting to "party" in jail
"The BJP should read it before uttering such nonsense."
The deputy CM also pointed out that the court had barred the CCTV video from being released to the media. "It was intentionally done to defame Jain."
