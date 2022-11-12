Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: Many Lives of Convict Nalini Before Prison Release

Nalini and her husband Sriharan, convicted of having ploted and executed the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi were let off by the Supreme Court on 12 November 2022.
When 58-year-old Nalini Sriharan finally gets to breathe free air, the dubious distinction of her being the longest serving female prisoner anywhere in the world would become passé.
When she entered a prison cell, for the first time, on 14 June 1991, Nalini was a 27-year-old newly married and pregnant woman. At the time, it seemed, she could not have imagined that her life for the following three decades will have to be spent behind bars.
Nalini and the other convicts were sentenced to death in 1999. Later, the SC commuted their sentence to life imprisonment, which would have ended only at their demise, had it not been for the recent order.
It is believed, the assassination was the aftermath of the support given by India, under Gandhi's leadership, to the Sri Lankan forces accused of ethnically cleansing Lankan Tamils.
Before her incarceration – a fall-out of her meeting and marriage to Sriharan – Nalini was a post-graduate in English, working in a private company. She had hoped to lead a peaceful life away from her constantly squabbling parents, as per her biography.
In her autobiography, Rajiv Kolai: Maraikkapatta Unmaigalum Priyanka Nalini Santhippum (Rajiv Murder: Hidden Truths and Priyanka-Nalini Meeting), as told to senior journalist Ekalaivan, Nalini says her mother Padmavathi, who was vilified for allegedly providing accommodation to LTTE members, was born to a freedom fighter.
Born as the eldest child to her parents, Nalini, as per biography, resented being singled out by her mother, who allegedly vent out anger over domestic troubles on her, and decided to live away from home. She notes in the autobiography that her brother Bakiyanathan was among the scores of youngsters who supported the Tamil Tigers. Nalini says the atmosphere at home, and perhaps in Tamil Nadu, was such.
“The state government was in support of the rebels who were fighting for the cause of a separate Eelam. Across the state, the rebels would show videos of ethnic cleansing of Tamils in Sri Lanka. People supported them. The youth thought it was their moral responsibility to stand with and support the rebels. My brother was one such youth.”
It was Bakiyanathan who brought Sriharan alias Murugan – then known to the family as Das – home. Nalini's book says it was through Central Bureau of Investigation that she had first heard the name Murugan.
The idea was to offer Murugan temporary accommodation, till he could find a place on his own. The autobiography says Nalini’s mother Padmavathi had resisted Murugan's stay at her home, but gave in on the condition that he would move as soon as possible.
Sriharan alias Murugan
Murugan reached Chennai and was introduced to Sivarasan who claimed to be an agent who facilitates foreign trips. Nalini claims in her autobiography that she and Murugan unknowingly walked into Srivarasan's well-laid down trap.
He told the couple that Tamil women garlanding Indian leaders could foster goodwill and earn their support for Eelam. It was later found that Srivarasan was an LTTE member.
Both Tamil Nadu High Court and the Supreme Court had, however, found her guilty of having been a willing participant of the assassination plot.
Nalini's experiences in prison were marked by alleged torture, an imminent death sentence and long spells of hunger strike for demands including Indian visa for her daughter Harithra.
As she was two months pregnant when incarcerated, Nalini gave birth to her daughter in prison.
Nalini considers the birth of Harithra a miracle in itself. According to her autobiography, there were alleged attempts were made to abort the fetus.
“In 2005, Nalini and Murugan undertook a hunger strike for about 19 days demanding Indian visa for their daughter. Their health deteriorated and we had to approach the court for an amicable solution,” says P Pugazhendhi, Nalini’s lawyer.
During her three-decade-long incarceration, Nalini and three others, including her husband, were awarded death sentence on four different occasions. Her death sentence was commuted after an appeal from Sonia Gandhi, which coincided with the Tamil Nadu cabinet’s decision on the same lines.
Meanwhile in prison, Nalini studied. She now has an MCA degree, a beautician course certificate and is a certified tailor and yoga instructor. Her husband Sriharan alias Murugan too studied 20 subjects and actively participated in sports in the prison.
But about her long prison term. Nalini writes:
This year, the 58-year-old completed 33 years in prison.
(Kavitha Muralidharan is a senior journalist based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.)
