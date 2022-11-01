Morbi Hospital 'Painted' Ahead of PM Modi's Visit; Congress, AAP Hit Out At BJP

Purported images and videos of the civil hospital being revamped ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Tuesday, 1 November to Morbi –where at least 141 people died as a suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday, 30 October – have led to the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) charging at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

Sharing the purported images on Twitter, the Congress hit out at the BJP saying, “They are not ashamed. So many people have lost their lives, and all they care about is the event.”

“Tomorrow, PM Modi will visit the civil hospital in Morbi. Before that the work of painting and renovation is going on there. Glazed tiles are being put up. All arrangements are being made to ensure that PM Modi’s picture should not fall short on anything.”