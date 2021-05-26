On Anxiety, Family And Bail: Umar Khalid Writes From Tihar Jail

Umar says he spent the last eight months alone in a cell, of which 20 hours of the day he remained locked up. The pandemic has increased the difficulties of living in a prison, with worries about his loved ones outside.

“Over the past one month, as the second wave of COVID-19 ravages on in India, I have not spent a day or night locked up in my cell without extreme anxiety – worried about my family and loved ones. One tries not to think too much by trying to distract oneself, but the news of death and despair that the newspaper brings every morning is so overwhelming that fending off the worst possible thoughts is just not possible. At such moments, it feels as if the jail cell is shrinking as suffocation and claustrophobia creep in and take over one’s mind and body,” he wrote.

He says he waits to talk to his family over weekly phone calls and by-weekly video calls, but the time always runs out too soon.

Umar’s mother and other relatives had contracted COVID mid-April. His uncle’s condition was particularly bad. Umar, too, woke up unwell and about a week later, he tested positive for the deadly virus. As he recovered in quarantine, without being able to make calls home, he hoped everyone was recovering.