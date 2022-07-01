Devendra Fadnavis’ Changing Fortunes: From Challenger to Kingmaker & Now Deputy

The Sena however, walked out of the alliance stating that the BJP backtracked on its promise to rotate the CM chair between Sena and itself after two and a half years. As a result, nobody staked claim to forming the government for close to a month and President's rule was imposed in the state.

Later, Fadnavis formed a government with Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar at 8 am after President's rule was revoked at 5 am. 48 hours later, Ajit Pawar, after being persuaded by uncle Sharad Pawar, withdrew his support and returned to the NCP.

With this the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power and while Thackeray became the chief minister, Fadnavis became a bit of a meme sensation on the internet for his hushed and rushed swearing-in ceremony.

Cut to June 2022 and just when everybody thought that Fadnavis will finally take oath, he sprung a surprise by doing exactly that – first by saying that Shinde will be CM and he'll not be part of the government, and then by backtracking to take oath as deputy chief minister.