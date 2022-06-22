'Eknath Shinde Caught in BJP's Trap,' Says Shiv Sena Amid Maharashtra Crisis
The Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana claimed that the BJP was trying to 'induce' and 'pressurise' MVA leaders.
Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday, 21 June, that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to induce and pressurise rebel MLAs to support them, adding that Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde was caught in the saffron party's "trap."
The Sena said that the BJP was constantly trying to "destabilise" the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state with the help of the Centre, and defame the MVA by "implicating its leaders in false cases through central investigative agencies."
They also added that the BJP attempted to induce leaders from the government during the Rajya Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections.
"Due to the pressure tactics of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), traitors MLAs along with Shinde fled to Surat," the editorial in Saamana read.
It further stated that the Sena had announced a meeting to discuss the MLC polls, but all contact was lost with Shinde during this time.
Subsequently, an urgent meeting was called after it came to light that dozens of MLAs were siding with the Cabinet minister.
Shinde Sacked as Legislative Party Leader
Shinde was sacked by the Sena as legislative party leader after he orchestrated a rebellion against the ruling MVA government, with more than 35 MLAs siding with him.
Reacting to the sacking, Shinde termed himself a true Shiv Sainik and said that as a follower of Bal Thackeray, he had never been taught to cheat his way to power.
A day after BJP's thumping victory in the MLC polls, at least 20 MVA MLAs, led by Shinde, were said to be at Surat's Le Meridian Hotel.
Later, Shinde claimed that he had the support of 46 MLAs, several of whom moved with him from Surat to a hotel in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Sanjay Raut Says Heading Towards Dissolution of Maharashtra Assembly
Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the political developments in Maharashtra may lead towards the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly.
"The political developments in Maharashtra heading towards the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha...," Raut tweeted in Marathi.
The Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday morning, however, expressed confidence that Shinde and other rebel MLAs will be back into the party fold, and said their “misunderstandings will be addressed."
“It is difficult for him (Shinde) to leave the party and it will be difficult for us (the Sena) to leave him. Our dialogue is on. We spoke for an hour in the morning. Talks are also on with the MLAs who are with Shinde,” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
