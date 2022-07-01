New Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde To Prove Majority on 4 July

The speaker's election will be held on 3 July, the nomination for which will be filed on 2 July.

A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, Shinde swore in to the post with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Thackeray gave in after a long-drawn rebellion within his party with 39 MLAs shifting their allegiance to Shinde.