Uddhav Removes Maha CM Shinde as Shiv Sena Leader Over 'Anti-Party' Activities

Earlier on Friday, Thackeray had said that Shinde could not call himself a Shiv Sena chief minister after 'abandoning' the party. "He is not a Shiv Sena chief minister. You cannot abandon Shiv Sena and claim to be a Sena chief minister," he said.

Thackeray had resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Wednesday, 29 June, shortly after the Supreme Court allowed a floor test to be held for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by the Sena, to prove its majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The next day, Shinde was sworn-in as CM while BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.