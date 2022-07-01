Uddhav Removes Maha CM Shinde as Shiv Sena Leader Over 'Anti-Party' Activities

Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Eknath Shinde.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, 1 July, removed the new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the post of leader in the party.
In a letter addressed to Shinde, Thackeray wrote, "You have been indulging in anti-party activities and have also voluntarily given up your membership of Shiv Sena."
Uddhav Thackeray's letter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
Earlier on Friday, Thackeray had said that Shinde could not call himself a Shiv Sena chief minister after 'abandoning' the party. "He is not a Shiv Sena chief minister. You cannot abandon Shiv Sena and claim to be a Sena chief minister," he said.
Thackeray had resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Wednesday, 29 June, shortly after the Supreme Court allowed a floor test to be held for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by the Sena, to prove its majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.
The next day, Shinde was sworn-in as CM while BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.
