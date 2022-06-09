India, Arab World & BJP’s Hindutva: Nation Must Come First, Not Politics

It helped that India had long enjoyed a reputation for being hospitable to Muslim interests, and indeed for celebrating its diversity, embracing its own substantial Muslim population with pride. The Muslim world had been aware of and even familiar with prominent Indian Muslims – movie stars, businessmen and sportsmen, as also Presidents, Foreign Ministers and Ambassadors, who were both proud Muslims and proud Indians. It was India’s established record, and its domestic traditions of co-existence, that made Muslim countries all the more receptive to our efforts to improve relations despite the hostility of Islamic Pakistan.

All this has been severely eroded by the politics sponsored by India’s ruling party, and the free rein accorded to its loudest voices by a government that should really know better. When your perceived domestic political interests undermine your evident national interests, obviously the nation should come first. But for the first time, we seem to have a government that fails to distinguish between itself and the political party that dominates it. Indeed, the Indian Embassy in Oman even circulated the BJP General Secretary’s press release explaining its dismissal of its own spokespeople – thereby eroding the very distinction between our government and a political party that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had relied on to distance the government of India from the inflammatory remarks. As this embarrassment is revealed, our Embassies have become too eager to serve the interests of the ruling party.