Prophet Remarks Row: Massive Protests, Violence in UP; Over 100 Arrested

Police personnel fire tear gas to disperse agitators during a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, after the Friday prayer
(Photo: PTI)
A total of 109 people were arrested on Friday, 10 June, after massive protests erupted in parts of Uttar Pradesh over ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and former Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar Jindal's remarks on Prophet Muhammed.
Visuals from the state showed stone-pelting, arson, and sloganeering, even as police tried to quell the protests.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting on Friday evening with top officials over Friday's incidents, news agency ANI reported.
Adityanath has instructed officials to take "stringent action against anti-social elements."
"Those who take the law into their hands will be taught strict lessons," the chief minister reportedly said.
Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM KP Maurya said, "Culprits will not be spared. The innocent will not be hassled. But if somebody tries to indulge in rioting, then they should know that Uttar Pradesh is a state where rioters will not be forgiven."
Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar said, "Some people intentionally tried to disrupt peace today, despite efforts of police & administration."
"We have arrested 109 people from different districts in this regard as of now, primary districts being Saharanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Firozabad, Moradabad & Prayagraj," Kumar added.
The police fired tear-gas shells and charged at the protesters with sticks, visuals showed.
"Some people raised slogans after Friday prayers. The administration intervened and the situation was brought under control," said Saharanpur district magistrate Akhilesh Singh.
"People in Saharanpur city had gathered for protest without permission. They have been dispersed by the police. FIR is being registered and strict action will be taken," Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar said.
Stones were also hurled during clashes in Prayagraj's Atala.
On the other hand, Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, said that Friday prayers were conducted smoothly in almost all places across the state.
"At almost every place, Friday prayers culminated smoothly. Police is monitoring the situation. Religious leaders cooperated well. In Saharanpur, a large crowd gathered but gradually people dispersed to their homes. In Kanpur, too, the situation is normal," Singh said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also directed officials to take strict action against persons involved in stone-pelting incidents across the state.
Earlier, elaborate security arrangements were made across UP ahead of Friday prayers. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was also imposed in Kanpur and Lucknow, which restricts the assembly of more than four people.
Further, the UP Police also issued an alert to all district police chiefs to intensify security around mosques for Friday prayers. This comes a week after violence erupted in Kanpur on 3 June.
