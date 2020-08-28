7 Years After SC’s ‘Caged Parrot’ Comment, Where Does CBI Stand?

With respect to the agency’s track record, he said that CBI had also had some successes, pointing out that though Mallya was not back yet, all his appeals had been rejected, which is a big achievement and that Nirav Modi had been jailed in the UK and not running free, another achievement. He also pointed out that in the Aircel-Maxis case, licenses had been cancelled by the SC on the basis of the CBI’s investigations, while in the Ballari case, Reddy had been arrested.

However, he pointed towards the judiciary and questions being raised about it. “Isn’t the judiciary also a caged parrot? Look at what all the lawyers are saying, you see the condition of the judiciary. Why pull up the CBI alone,” he said, pointing out that in some political cases, the judiciary was to blame for charges being dropped and that the CBI’s functioning was also affected by the courts.

Narain however says, “CBI continues to be an instrument to blackmail political opponents. A statement which I had made back in 1993 during the Hawala crusade that CBI is not an agency to investigate corruption, it is a burial ground of corruption. Whoever in in central government, successive governments have used it to settle their scores with political opponents and it continues to be the same. Despite all the efforts to get it autonomy, nothing has changed.”

In a side-note, it may be noted that in November 2013, the Gauhati High Court passed an unprecedented judgment, striking down the resolution through which the CBI was constituted and declaring all its actions unconstitutional.

However, the agency is still functional because the Centre moved the SC against the ruling and the apex court in February 2014 stayed the judgment, saying that the HC had erred in holding that the constitution of CBI was illegal, reported The Indian Express. The matter remains that way and the SC is yet to decide on the question of constitutionality of the CBI.