Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Politicians Hail Order for CBI Probe

Several political leaders on Wednesday, 19 August, hailed the Supreme Court verdict that ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bihar Deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi took to Twitter to say that the Bihar government stands vindicated.

“We welcome the decision of Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar.Our stand vindicated (sic),” he tweeted.