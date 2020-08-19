Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Politicians Hail Order for CBI Probe
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a probe by the CBI into the actor’s death.
Several political leaders on Wednesday, 19 August, hailed the Supreme Court verdict that ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Bihar Deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi took to Twitter to say that the Bihar government stands vindicated.
“We welcome the decision of Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar.Our stand vindicated (sic),” he tweeted.
Member of Parliament and ally of the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan took to Twitter thanking the Supreme Court and said that the order had fulfilled the wishes of scores of Rajput’s fans across India.
“Not only the truth will surface now but those name will also come out who were behind disrupting the investigation in the case. I hope the Court's order has brought relief to Sushant Singh Rajput's family,” he said.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has found himself in the middle of a controversy several times over making statements during the probe, refused to make a ‘political comment’ on the verdict.
“Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
“Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here and to provide justice to all has been the norm,” he added.
The apex court on Wednesday rejected actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition, that sought transferring the investigation from Patna to Mumbai, and handed over the probe to the CBI.
The court upheld the validity of the case file in Patna amid ongoing investigation in Mumbai, but said that the Mumbai Police also has jurisdiction in the case.
Rajput’s family and their lawyer hailed the verdict and said that justice will be delivered by CBI in the matter.
