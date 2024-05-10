After 50 Days in Custody, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail Till 1 June

The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 May, granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till 1 June. Kejriwal was arrested on 21 March by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam.

In his plea, Kejriwal had asked the Supreme Court for bail to be granted till 4 June (counting day in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). However, the apex court reportedly rejected his plea and directed him to surrender on June 2.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers raised slogans in celebration outside the party's Delhi office.