'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se': At Sunita Kejriwal's Roadshow, AAP Workers Echo Support

(Photo: Varsha Sriram/The Quint)
Cameraperson: Ribhu Chatterjee
Video Editor: Nitin Bisht
Holding a poster of arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, 52-year-old Kamlesh Jain, a homemaker, stood outside a sweet shop in East Delhi's Kalyan Puri, along with her friends Abrisha (35) and Rama (70) – all of whom donned the Aam Aadmi Party's signature cap.
Just as Sunita Kejriwal, the Delhi CM's wife, waved from a car in her first political roadshow in Delhi on Saturday, 27 April, Kamlesh told The Quint:
Kamlesh Jain, a homemaker based out of East Delhi's Kalyan Puri
From a sea of yellow and blue flags to 'We miss you Kejriwal' posters and megaphones playing AAP’s campaign song – 'Jail ke Jawab Mein Hum Vote Denge' – these were the scenes that unfolded during the 90-minute roadshow as Sunita Kejriwal campaigned for AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar ahead of the voting day for the constituency on 25 May.
Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sunita said, "Your Chief Minister is a sher (lion), nobody can break him or make him bow down," even as the crowd repeatedly shouted the slogan "Jail ka jawab vote sai." (Will respond to jail time with votes).
A sea of yellow and blue flags and 'We miss you Kejriwal' posters were seen at Sunita Kejriwal's rally in East Delhi.
As Sunita Kejriwal covered a one-kilometre stretch canvassing for Kumar with folded hands, she stopped at two points to address the public with a less than five-minute-long speech.
Expressing her gratitude to the thronging supporters who eagerly awaited her arrival, she alleged that Kejriwal’s incarceration was a consequence of his commitment to the welfare of Delhi residents.
Sunita Kejriwal, the Delhi CM's wife, held her first public roadshow in East Delhi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
She urged people to cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on 25 May and said, "We will vote to remove dictatorship and save democracy..."
Sunita's roadshow passed through areas that fall under East Delhi's Trilokpuri and Kondli Assembly constituencies, both of which have been dominated by AAP since it first contested elections in 2013.
This time, AAP has fielded sitting Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, who was also part of the roadshow. Kumar will be fighting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Harsh Malhotra. At present, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir represents the constituency.
Waving the AAP flag, Rupal Kaur (78) told The Quint, "I am not a party worker, but I am here today to bless Sunita ji. As a woman, it is not easy coming out after your husband is in jail. This shows how they (AAP) put our interests ahead of theirs."
Ever since CM Kejriwal's arrest on 21 March, in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case, Sunita Kejriwal has been seen slowly emerging from out of the shadows to assume a bigger role and to give a boost to the AAP’s Lok Sabha election campaign.
Rupal Kaur (78), a resident of Kondli, attends a political roadshow held by Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday, 27 April.
Many people in Kondli and other areas of Delhi came out to catch a glimpse of and support the CM’s wife on 27 April. Gudi Devi, a resident of North Delhi's Malka Ganj, was one among them.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that if the Congress comes to power, it would snatch the ‘mangalsutras‘ of women and give it to ‘infiltrators,' Devi said: "Does he even know the meaning of mangalsutra? He was the one who abandoned his wife... If someone does something to your husband, of course you will retaliate. That's what Sunita ji is doing."
Meanwhile, Aqil Khan, an AAP worker who has been associated with the party since 2014, described Sunita as an "educated, humble and sweet" person.
A child waving the AAP flag while riding his bicycle in East Delhi's Kondli area.
Even though Sunita was the one on the ground, Kejriwal’s name dominated conversations.
Sachin Gehlot (28), a resident of Gandhi Nagar, said that he took part in the roadshow to speak up against the Kejriwal's arrest and to "save democracy."
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on 21 March by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case
Kuldeep Sharma, who owns a shop in Kalyan Puri, said that he was attending the roadshow for East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar and not Sunita Kejriwal.
"AAP has several big leaders. I am a big supporter of AAP, I love the work they do. Kuldeep Kumar is a local leader. We can go to him with any problem and we know we will get a patient hearing. But there was no need for her to campaign," he told The Quint.
However, Ram Lal, a long-time resident of Kondli, questioned why AAP was coming to campaign in the area when "no work has been done here over the last few years."
An AAP supporter holding a 'We miss you' poster of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Talking about Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Vinod (68) said, "What ED did was correct. Jo Karega, wohi barega. (You will pay for your actions) Whoever did something wrong, has to be punished." He further termed AAP's campaign as "vote-bank politics."
"Everyone says the same, but the reality is very different. Sunita Kejriwal will come because it’s her job. Her husband is in jail, AAP has no one else, so of course she will come to campaign. They’ve sidelined others and brought her in. Elections are coming and they need to capitalise on that," he said.
