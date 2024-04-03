Will Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Backfire on BJP? Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Will Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Backfire on BJP? Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

With the Modi-led Union government receiving sharp criticism from the Opposition parties and various rights organisations, will the arrest backfire on the BJP?

(Photo: The Quint)

A political maelstrom has erupted since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.

In our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya' leading up to the crucial Lok Sabha polls, Beatroot News' Faye D'Souza and The Quint's Aditya Menon talk to veteran journalists Manish Anand and Saba Naqvi.

Tune in!

