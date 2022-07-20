Renowned Athlete PT Usha Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Renowned former athlete PT Usha on Wednesday, 20 July, took oath in Hindi as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Usha, who redefined Indian athletics during the 1980s and 1990s, was nominated to the Upper House on 6 July by the central government.

Along with Usha, who hails from Kerala's Kozhikode, three others from the southern states, including iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja, philanthropist Veerendra Heggade, and director Vijayendra Prasad were nominated to the Rajya Sabha on that day.