Parliament Live: PT Usha Takes Oath in RS, Houses Adjourned Amid Oppn Ruckus

As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned minutes after they convened at 11 am on Wednesday, 20 July, as the Opposition demanded a discussion on price rise.

Sloganeering broke out in the Houses as Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on inflation. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, held protests against inflation at the Gandhi Statue outside the Parliament as well.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani stated that the Congress leader is bringing down the productivity of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP and former Olympic athlete PT Usha took oath on Wednsday after the Upper House assembled.