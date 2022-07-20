Parliament Live: PT Usha Takes Oath in RS, Houses Adjourned Amid Oppn Ruckus
Catch all the live updates from the Monsoon Session of Parliament here.
As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned minutes after they convened at 11 am on Wednesday, 20 July, as the Opposition demanded a discussion on price rise.
Sloganeering broke out in the Houses as Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on inflation. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, held protests against inflation at the Gandhi Statue outside the Parliament as well.
Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani stated that the Congress leader is bringing down the productivity of the Parliament.
Meanwhile, newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP and former Olympic athlete PT Usha took oath on Wednsday after the Upper House assembled.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
As per a bulletin released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, a total of 29 bills, of which 24 are new, are to be listed in Parliament during this session
AAP MP Raghav Chadha has given a notice in the Rajya Sabha for a discussion on the Centre's new MSP committee
Congress leader Manickam Tagore has demanded a debate on price rise in the Lok Sabha
On Tuesday, PM Modi discussed the government's strategy for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament with top ministers
'Inclination To Radical Ideologies Miniscule in India': Centre in Lok Sabha
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that global terrorist groups and foreign agencies have been making efforts to radicalise people, however, “inclination towards radical ideologies is miniscule” as compared to the population of the country.
In a written answer, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the government has made efforts to stop the inclination to radical ideologies owing to various factors, and the efforts by the government include “promotion of composite culture and coexistence among various communities” and “constitutional safeguards to minorities”.
'Are Protesters Interested in Discussion or Not?': Parliamentary Affairs Minister
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hit out at the protesting Opposition members in the Lok Sabha, stating that it was not right for members to come to the Well despite the Speaker's assurances that they will be allowed their issues later.
"Are the protesting members interested in discussions or not?" Joshi questioned.
Opposition MPs Carry Milk, Curd Packets To Protest GST Rates
Opposition members, some displaying placards and shouting slogans, trooped into the Well of the Lower House on Wednesday. Some were also seen carrying packets of milk, buttermilk, butter and curd to protest against the levying of GST.
Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that he would give them the opportunity to raise the issues during Zero Hour. "This House is for discussions and not for shouting slogans. This kind of conduct is not appropriate for the decorum of the House and there is a process to be followed by the members," he said.
More Than 1.6 Lakh Indians Renounced Their Citizenship in 2021: MHA in Lok Sabha
Data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, 19 July, showed that the number of Indians who gave up their citizenship in 2021 rose to 1,63,370 citizens from 85,256 in 2020. Over 1.4 lakh Indians had renounced their citizenship in 2019.
In a reply to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Haji Fazlur Rehman, Union Minister of State (MoS) of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai shared the information in Lok Sabha.
The data from the Ministry of Home Affairs pointed out that the United States, which remains the preferred choice, provided citizenship to 78,284 Indian nationals, an increase from 30,828 in 2020.
11:16 AM, 20 JulLok Sabha Adjourned Minutes After Convening in Protests
11:11 AM, 20 JulRajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 pm
11:04 AM, 20 JulPT Usha Takes Oath as MP as Rajya Sabha Convenes
10:53 AM, 20 JulWhat's on the Agenda of the Houses?
10:50 AM, 20 Jul'Rahul Gandhi Bringing Down Productivity of Lok Sabha': Smriti Irani
09:44 AM, 20 JulAAP's Sanjay Singh Gives Notice for Discussion on Increased GST, Inflation
09:31 AM, 20 JulRaghav Chadha Gives Notice for Discussion on MSP Committee in Rajya Sabha